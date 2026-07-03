Ocala house fire under investigation for possible foul play

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Southwest 4th Street after receiving reports of a residential structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found flames burning through the roof of the home, according to the Ocala Fire Department.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly. No injuries were reported.

Multiple fire units from several agencies responded to the scene.

Ocala home destroyed by fire

According to information obtained by Channel 9, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. P

reliminary information indicates investigators are looking into the possibility of foul play, though officials have not confirmed a cause.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group