Hot and humid Friday gives way to wetter weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A classic Florida summer day is ahead, with hot and humid conditions.

We’ll start out mostly dry before storms fire up Friday afternoon.

These storms will favor interior communities, with the heaviest rain to the south and southwest of Orlando.

The holiday forecast is looking wetter than today. Afternoon showers and storms are likely for the eastern half of Central Florida on Saturday.

WFTV Friday weather outlook Storms will fire up Friday afternoon in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area. (WFTV staff)

Not everyone will get wet, but if you’re celebrating outside, it’s important to have a weather plan. Be sure to download the WFTV weather app and we’ll help you keep an eye to the sky this holiday weekend and beyond.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend, Central Florida!

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