Man accused in Orange County bus stop shooting pleads ‘not guilty’ to attempted murder charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a bus stop in Orange County has pleaded not guilty.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Millares shot a woman along Egan Drive in Azalea Park on June 8.

Millares was arrested in New York by U.S marshals on June 23.

Kevin Millares, 27 Millares has been arrested in New York on an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of a woman in her 70s near a bus stop in East Orange County.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

Investigators say the victim, in her 70s, was shot three times as she walked near the bus stop last month.

Orange County shooting investigation Deputies investigate shooting on Egan Drive in Orange County. Officials said someone shot a woman in her 70s at a bus stop on June 8, 2026. (WFTV staff)

At last report, she was recovering from her injuries.

Millares is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear at a court hearing on June 7 in Orange County.

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