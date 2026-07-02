Neighbors describe fear after federal agent accused of opening fire outside Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bullet holes are still visible in a white fence on one Orange County street, months after deputies say a federal agent opened fire outside a nearby home during a violent confrontation.

The home involved has since been repainted, from yellow to blue, but discoloration remains where investigators say bullets struck the house.

Angelo Portelli, 41, is now being held without bond at the Orange County Jail, accused of four counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery by strangulation, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Portelli — who worked as a Customs and Border Protection agent at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York — had been in a relationship with Jessica Rodriguez, whom he met on TikTok. The relationship ended in October, and Rodriguez later began dating Eugenio Santiago, an Orlando Police Department Community Service Officer.

Deputies say that on Dec. 6, 2025, Portelli and his wife, Natalie, traveled to Rodriguez’s Orange County home. Investigators say Portelli was disguised in a hoodie and face mask, while his wife wore a wig.

The affidavit states a physical altercation broke out between Portelli and Santiago, followed by gunfire. Deputies say bullets struck the home, a vehicle parked outside, and a nearby fence. No one was injured.

Neighbors in the area told WFTV they didn’t learn the full details of what happened until being contacted by a reporter.

“It was just as long as my kid’s okay, you know, that’s all I really care about, you know,” one neighbor said, speaking on condition of anonymity. He said the street is one where children are frequently outside playing.

Another neighbor, whose home security camera captured part of the incident, described the scene the night deputies arrived at her door.

“Yes, it was very crazy when the cops came to my house, because I didn’t hear anything. They came to my home, they knocked on the door, and they told me what happened,” she said.

The case was investigated by Orange County Sheriff’s Detective Timothy Epps, assigned to the agency’s Violent Crimes Squad. According to the affidavit, investigators used surveillance footage, license plate reader data and cell phone records to identify Portelli and his wife.

Investigators later traveled to New York to interview Portelli’s supervisors and collect his firearm. According to the affidavit, when confronted about the incident, Portelli broke down crying and admitted he had been in Florida the night of the shooting, but claimed he only fired back after being shot at first.

Forensic testing later confirmed the weapon used during the shooting was Portelli’s agency-issued handgun, according to investigators.

Portelli was arrested in New York and extradited to Orange County, where he remains held without bond. It is currently unclear whether his wife, Natalie Portelli, will face any charges in connection with the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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