Lawsuit filed in fatal Orange County stabbing of 13-year-old girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a girl who was fatally stabbed in an Orange County apartment in 2024 filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the apartment.

13-year-old Rose Thalie Dieujuste was raped and found and pronounced dead at the Lakeside Apartments on South Rio Grande Avenue on July 4, 2024.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Rose was on her way to a friend’s unit in the same apartment.

Before going upstairs to her friend’s apartment unit, documents state the teen was grabbed by 30-year-old Jerry Dorisme and stabbed in the torso while he was taking her into the first-floor storage closet.

Dorisme was arrested seven days later and charged with first-degree murder. He was identified on surveillance video by several community members and his father.

Dorisme was indicted by a grand jury in August 2024, found not mentally fit to stand trial in September 2024, and was later found competent to stand trial in 2025. State prosecutors indicated they would seek the death penalty against Dorisme.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, July 2, 2026, by Alfred Dieujuste, alleges negligence by the property owners.

It also states Dorisme had been walking with a knife throughout the property for over an hour without being stopped or questioned by the owners or their employees before following, raping, and killing Rose.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and damages, including funeral and medical expenses, and mental and emotional anguish.

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