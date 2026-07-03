Storm Chances Increase for July 4 Holiday Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Higher rain and storm coverage returned for Friday, and more active weather is ahead for July 4th.

Rain and storms will fade away this evening, with mostly clear skies returning overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, July 3, 2026 (WFTV)

Even more moisture arrives for Independence Day. Dry conditions are expected in the morning, but rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

Highs for the holiday will be in the mid 90s. The rain and storms will subside Saturday evening, but activity could potentially impact coastal fireworks displays.

Evening Forecast: Friday, July 3, 2026 (WFTV)

Elevated rain and storm coverage continues into Sunday. Once again, the bulk of the activity will be in the PM hours, with temps in the low 90s.

Slightly drier air pushes in to start next week, reducing coverage somewhat across the area. Monday will feature highs in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, July 3, 2026 (WFTV)

Early indications indicate temps may once again climb by the middle of next week, with widespread mid 90s possible starting Tuesday and Wednesday.

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