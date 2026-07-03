Orange County planning for future air taxi hubs with new study on where vertiports could be built

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is taking its first formal step toward preparing for the future of advanced air mobility. They’ve begun a planning process that could eventually shape where electric air taxis take off and land.

County leaders are no longer debating whether the emerging technology could arrive in Central Florida.

Instead, they are studying where future vertiports, specialized facilities where electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft could operate, might be compatible with existing zoning and development.

A newly released Advanced Air Mobility Feasibility Study identifies areas where private companies could potentially develop vertiports under current regulations. The study also outlines recommendations for how Orange County should evaluate future proposals before any facilities are approved.

“We’re laying the groundwork there, a lot of folks that have expressed interest, want to have meetings, and kind of share what their companies are,” said County Commissioner Michael Scott. “We’ve been behind sometimes when it comes to infrastructure versus the need and so this is us getting ahead of the infrastructure needs.”

Scott represents District 6, which includes the International Drive corridor. The county-commissioned study identifies that area as one of the strongest candidates for a future vertiport because of its location and proximity to Orlando International Airport, the convention center, and the proposed Sunshine Corridor rail expansion.

The feasibility study does not approve any future projects. Instead, it serves as a planning document intended to guide how Orange County evaluates proposals if developers submit applications.

Among its recommendations, the study calls for notifying residents, property owners, and stakeholders within one mile of any proposed vertiport and holding public meetings before projects move forward.

When asked what assurances he could give people living near a potential vertiport that their concerns would carry weight.

“I actually live in that area in Tangelo, and so for me, it’s making sure that I have consistent conversations with the different community associations,” said Scott.

“It’s new technology, so a little bit of it’s scary, especially with drones and so many things,” he said. “For me, it’s making sure, if nothing else, there is always a pathway to a conversation.”

County commissioners say staff will spend the coming months studying zoning, public input requirements, and how vertiports could be regulated locally before any policy changes are considered.

Scott said the planning effort is expected to continue for some time, but said this is a step toward vertiports coming.

Orange County has not approved a single vertiport, nor has any developer submitted a formal application.

For now, county leaders say the focus is on writing the rules before those proposals arrive.

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