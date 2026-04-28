Florida could see air taxis take off as soon as next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Air taxis could soon change the way people get around.

A new video is giving us a look at what that future would look like.

Electric aircraft are already taking demo flights over New York City, taking off like a helicopter and flying passengers across the city in minutes.

The goal is to cut long commutes down to minutes, all while keeping noise and emissions low.

Companies are still waiting for final approval, but say the air taxis could be flying passengers as soon as next year.

In Florida, the state is already starting to build infrastructure to support those air taxis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to help fund what are called “vertiports” landing areas for these electric aircraft.

They’re designed for short trips and could help people avoid traffic in busy corridors like I-4 between Orlando and Tampa.

Officials say the goal is to have some of these up and running as soon as next year or by 2028.A new

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