Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down part of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash near Melbourne has forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-95 near Wickham Road.

That’s in the area of mile marker 191.

State troopers tell Channel 9 the crash involved a Dodge Journey SUV and a Mack semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV died on scene, FHP said.

Deadly crash on I-95 in Brevard County State troopers said the crash happened Tuesday morning near mile marker 191 in Melbourne. (FDOT)

Troopers say there is roadblock for all northbound lanes of I-95 in this area. Traffic is being diverted off at Wickham Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

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