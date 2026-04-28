Deadly crash shuts down stretch of road near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in Osceola County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened along South Old Lake Wilson Road at Spine Road in Kissimmee.

FHP reported the crash on its website just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said Old Lake Wilson Road is closed in both directions and are advising drivers to find an alternate route.

Channel 9’s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic in this area and suggests motorists use Interstate 4 as an alternate.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more information about this deadly crash.

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