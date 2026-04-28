DeSantis unveils new Florida congressional map that could cut Democrat seats in half

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will begin a special session on Tuesday to focus on redrawing the state’s congressional map.

Gov. Ron DeSantis released a proposed map on Monday that could reduce the number of U.S. House seats held by Democrats from eight to four.

The legislative effort comes as Florida could play a major role in the next battle for control of Congress.

Democratic lawmakers have stated that the proposed new map is illegal and violates Florida’s Fair Districts Act.

The Fair Districts Act requires that congressional districts remain neutral and do not give an advantage to any political party.

Furthermore, the act specifies that districts should be compact and not oddly shaped without a “good reason.”

The legality of congressional maps has been a point of contention in Florida previously.

A judge struck down a map in 2023, citing violations of similar principles.

However, the Florida Supreme Court subsequently allowed that challenged map to remain in place.

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