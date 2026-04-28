Deputies rescue injured bear cub found alone in Ocala National Forest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County rescued an injured black bear cub last Saturday after finding her alone in the Ocala National Forest.

Marion County deputies Sumpter and Seeley, as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, were involved in the rescue of the cub.

The deputies found the cub by herself on Forest Road 90 and noticed she had an injured front leg.

With no sign of a mama bear, Deputies Sumpter and Seeley made the decision to rescue the young animal.

The cub was initially transported to MCSO Central Operations before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified and responded to help.

While in recovery, deputies decided to name the baby bear “Grape.”

Grape has since been moved to a rehabilitation center for her recovery.

After her recovery is complete, Grape will be returned to the wild.

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