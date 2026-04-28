Ryl Tea launches zero-sugar iced teas inspired by Jolly Rancher flavors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Ryl Company has launched a new line of zero-sugar iced teas inspired by Jolly Rancher flavors, introducing Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Cherry varieties nationwide.

The company said the new ready-to-drink teas are made with real tea and contain five calories or less, along with vitamin C and antioxidants.

The product launch comes through a partnership with The Hershey Company, marking the first time Jolly Rancher flavors have been used in an iced tea product.

According to the company, Blue Raspberry and Green Apple flavors are available nationwide at major retailers including Target and Walmart, while Cherry is launching exclusively at Target for a limited time before expanding to additional stores later this summer.

Ryl Tea said the flavors were developed over several months in collaboration with Hershey to match the candy’s signature taste in a canned iced tea format.

The company is also promoting the launch through a social media campaign featuring Jameis Winston, encouraging consumers to vote for their preferred flavor online.

Ryl Tea was founded in 2022 and markets zero-sugar tea products nationwide.

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