New Florida law requires heart screening for student-athletes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida student-athletes entering high school will soon need an electrocardiogram, or EKG, before participating in school sports under a new statewide requirement taking effect this summer.

Beginning July 1, incoming ninth-grade athletes and students entering Florida high school sports for the first time in grades 10 through 12 must complete the heart screening under the Second Chance Act.

The requirement applies to students participating in sports governed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

An EKG is a noninvasive test that measures electrical activity in the heart and can help detect abnormalities that may increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Health experts say the screening can show whether there is damage to the heart, whether the heartbeat is irregular and whether heart chambers appear enlarged.

“Certain chamber sizes get a little bit bigger. The heart goes slower because of a high vagal tone,” said Mohammad Al-mousily, director of pediatric and adult congenital electrophysiology at UF Health Congenital Heart Center. “There are certain aspects that we know happen to all athletes, and the EKG can pick up those changes.”

Al-mousily said some findings are considered normal in athletes, while others may require follow-up with a cardiologist.

Sudden cardiac arrest is considered one of the leading causes of death among student-athletes during sports participation and a major medical concern on school campuses.

State officials approved the law after growing attention on emergency cardiac events involving young athletes.

Families are expected to complete the screening before sports participation forms are finalized for the upcoming school year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group