Nick Nesta officially becomes Apopka mayor after securing 62% of the vote

APOPKA, Fla. — Newly elected Mayor Nick Nesta of Apopka is being sworn in during a ceremony.

The midday event officially inaugurates his administration, following his landslide runoff victory on April 14. He won a decisive victory over Commissioner Christine Moore earlier this month, securing nearly 62 percent of the vote in a runoff election.

Voter turnout for this important election was 20%, according to data from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Additional commissioners are also taking the oath:

Sam Ruth (Commissioner-elect, Seat 1)

Diane Velazquez (Commissioner re-elect, Seat 2)

Yesenia “Jesi” Baron (Commissioner-elect, Seat 4)

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