Trial date set for teen accused of killing stepsister on Carnival Cruise ship

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A trial date has been scheduled for the teen charged with killing his stepsister, Anna Kepner, on a Carnival cruise ship. This marks an important development in the federal case after he waived his preliminary court appearance.

READ: Stepbrother in Anna Kepner murder enters not guilty plea

The case is set for a criminal jury trial at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in Miami, Florida. Jury selection and proceedings are anticipated to start during the two-week period beginning June 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon as the court calls the case.

READ: Anna Kepner Case: Stepbrother Waives Court Appearance

Thomas Hudson is charged with the murder of Kepner during a November 2025 cruise. Prosecutors claim the alleged murder happened on the ship, resulting in a federal grand jury indicting him as an adult on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

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