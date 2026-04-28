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Trial date set for teen accused of killing stepsister on Carnival Cruise ship

Thomas Hudson, charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the death of Anna Kepner, will face a federal jury in Miami after waiving his initial appearance.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Stepbrother in Anna Kepner case waives court appearance in federal murder proceedings Timothy Hudson remains on release as attorneys push back against efforts to change his pretrial conditions in federal court.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A trial date has been scheduled for the teen charged with killing his stepsister, Anna Kepner, on a Carnival cruise ship. This marks an important development in the federal case after he waived his preliminary court appearance.

READ: Stepbrother in Anna Kepner murder enters not guilty plea

The case is set for a criminal jury trial at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in Miami, Florida. Jury selection and proceedings are anticipated to start during the two-week period beginning June 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon as the court calls the case.

READ: Anna Kepner Case: Stepbrother Waives Court Appearance

Thomas Hudson is charged with the murder of Kepner during a November 2025 cruise. Prosecutors claim the alleged murder happened on the ship, resulting in a federal grand jury indicting him as an adult on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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