FDOT to close I-4 exit ramp for new ramp preparations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando commuters should note that FDOT will close the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Sand Lake Road (S.R. 482) at Exit 74A overnight from Wednesday, April 29, to Friday, May 1.

The closures will start as early as 10 p.m. each night and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning, with the last closure reopening on Saturday morning, May 2. These closures are needed for overhead sign installation and preparations for the new ramp opening on Saturday, May 2.

The new setup offers westbound I-4 and Sand Lake Road motorists a more direct route to Turkey Lake Road, improving safety and reducing congestion at Central Florida’s busiest interchange.

Learn more about the ramp system opening in this video

Detour Information Below:

Drivers traveling westbound on I-4 who wish to access Sand Lake Road should take Exit 74B onto northbound Adventure Way. From there, motorists can either:

Turn left onto westbound Hollywood Way, then turn left again onto southbound Turkey Lake Road and proceed to Sand Lake Road west of I-4.

Turn right onto eastbound Hollywood Way, then turn right again onto southbound Universal Boulevard and proceed to Sand Lake Road east of I-4.

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