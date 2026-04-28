Veterans at Orlando VA rebuild daily skills through occupational therapy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Occupational therapy is helping veterans at the Orlando VA Healthcare System regain independence after strokes, surgeries and neurological injuries by focusing on the daily skills many patients must relearn during recovery.

At the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, therapists work with veterans on tasks tied to daily life, including writing, dressing, preparing meals and returning to work, according to the Orlando VA Healthcare System.

The effort is highlighted during Occupational Therapy Month in April, which recognizes the profession’s role in helping patients return to everyday activities that are important to them.

Retired Navy Capt. Ronald Beasley said occupational therapy has remained an important part of his recovery after suffering a stroke several years ago.

“I had a massive stroke,” Beasley said. “I had to teach myself how to walk, talk and do a lot of things again.”

Beasley said therapy continues to help him improve upper body function and maintain independence.

“Don’t give up on yourself,” he said. “Be patient with the process and celebrate the small successes.”

Marine veteran Alicia Malcolm began occupational therapy after surgery in 2024 to remove a tumor pressing on her brain. She said weakness and coordination problems on her right side made writing, typing and tying her shoes difficult.

Marine Veteran Alicia Malcolm performs a cart pushing exercise during occupational therapy with occupational therapist Andres Perez, building strength, coordination, and endurance as part of her recovery Marine Veteran Alicia Malcolm performs a cart pushing exercise during occupational therapy with occupational therapist Andres Perez, building strength, coordination, and endurance as part of her recovery

“As an accountant, a teacher and a recruiter, that had a big impact on my day-to-day life,” Malcolm said.

Malcolm said therapy has helped her rebuild confidence and continue progressing physically and mentally.

“Coming out to occupational therapy, you get that inspiration and you can set different goals that you want to accomplish,” she said.

Andres Perez, an occupational therapist and neuro rehabilitation coordinator at the clinic, said treatment focuses on helping veterans return to the activities that define their daily lives.

“Our goal is not just to get the patient moving or address pain,” Perez said. “It has a higher purpose of getting them back to their occupations.”

Perez said that can include driving, working, exercising and caring for a home, while also addressing the emotional effects of recovery, including social isolation.

The Orlando VA Healthcare System serves more than 149,000 veterans across Central Florida through its medical center at Lake Nona and multiple outpatient clinics, including Lake Baldwin.

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