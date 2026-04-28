Florida McDonald’s customers can get free child admission to LEGOLAND

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families planning summer trips in Central Florida may be able to save on a visit to LEGOLAND Florida Resort through a new partnership with McDonald’s restaurants across Florida and southern Georgia.

The promotion gives customers a free child hopper ticket with the purchase of a paid adult hopper ticket when they receive a qualifying coupon printed on the back of a McDonald’s receipt, according to details released Tuesday.

The offer is available at participating McDonald’s locations throughout Florida and southern Georgia and also applies to some vacation packages at LEGOLAND, where children can stay free during overnight visits.

Officials said the discount can also be used for selected Merlin attractions at ICON Park.

The promotion also includes a charitable component. LEGOLAND said it will donate $5 for each qualifying ticket sold through Aug. 31, with a minimum commitment of $20,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters serving Florida and southern Georgia.

In addition, 100 tickets will be provided directly to families staying with Ronald McDonald House programs during the summer, according to organizers.

The McDonald’s Central Florida Operators Association said the offer is designed to help families stretch vacation budgets during the busy summer travel season.

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