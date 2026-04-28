Port Canaveral secures $20.21M grant for crucial cargo upgrades

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral received a $20.21 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) for upgrades to North Cargo Berths 1 and 2, essential for tanker vessels carrying refined petroleum.

U.S. Congressman Mike Haridopolos states that this project will restore the bulkhead wall at North Cargo Berths 1 and 2 and improve its facilities. The federal grant is part of a $37.43 million project to modernize aging bulkheads, extend their life by 20-30 years, and increase bulk cargo capacity.

The work includes repairing the walls, concrete bents, pier deck, and concrete curb. Additionally, it involves replacing fenders, water lines, water stations, and bollards.

The project is currently in the design and engineering phase, with construction estimated to begin in early 2027.

Port Canaveral has committed nearly $1 billion to a five-year capital plan to expand business opportunities and stimulate economic growth in Central Florida.

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