Florida Congressman Daniel Webster announces retirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Congressman Daniel Webster, Florida’s longest-serving elected official, has announced today that he will retire from public office at the conclusion of this Congress.

“After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my beloved wife Sandy, I have decided not to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives,” said Rep. Webster.

Before leaving office, he emphasized he is still “fully focused on finishing strong,” especially with a key transportation reauthorization bill. In a political context, Webster’s departure increases the number of House Republicans, now 36, who have announced they will not run for reelection in 2026.

Congressman Daniel Webster Florida Congressman Daniel Webster announced on April 28, 2026, he will not seek reelection to the U.S. House. In his 15th year and eighth term, Webster plans to finish his current term before retiring in January 2027.

Webster continues to say, “It has been an honor to represent my state in Congress. I value my duty to Florida’s taxpayers to promote reforms. Now, I will pass the torch to the next leader and spend more time with my family, including my wife, children, and 24 grandchildren.”

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