1 dead after head-on crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on State Road 40, west of State Road 19 near Fort McCoy.

Investigators said two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash.

One person died in the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said the crash has shut down the roadway in both directions.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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