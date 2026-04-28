President Trump to hold rally in Central Florida, state GOP says

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — President Donald Trump is planning a visit to Central Florida later this week.

That’s according to the Republican Party of Florida.

Trump will be in the The Villages on Friday, Florida GOP announced on its social media channels.

The president is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at The Villages Charter School in Sumterville.

Join Donald J. Trump in The Villages this Friday at 3 PM.



Hear how he’s fighting for Floridians on everything from No Tax on Tips to No Tax on Social Security, putting seniors and workers first.



Register here: https://t.co/n4s5eROX0P pic.twitter.com/N3AzanX6jS — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) April 27, 2026

RPOF said Trump’s visit will focus on key parts of his economic agenda, including no taxes on tips or social security, and putting workers and seniors first.

Organizers said you can register for the event HERE.

President Donald Trump to visit The Villages Trump will speak at 3 p.m. Friday, May 1, in Sumterville. (WFTV staff)

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