‘Say excuse me’: Florida man charged after allegedly shooting, killing stepdaughter

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An Escambia County man has been apprehended and charged with second-degree murder after deputies allege he shot and killed his stepdaughter inside their residence on April 19.

Deputies responding to the scene were advised that the suspect—identified as James Pelzer—had called 911 to report the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found Pelzer kneeling in the street outside the home. Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident. During the arrest, Pelzer allegedly made spontaneous statements indicating remorse.

Investigators report that Alanda Cuffee was discovered inside her home with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first responders’ efforts to save her, she was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies the shooting followed a brief interaction in the kitchen involving Pelzer, the victim, and the victim’s mother.

Peltzer allegedly tried to pass Cuffee when she said, “Say excuse me.” Investigators say Peltzer then briefly left the room, came back with a handgun, and opened fire without warning.

Authorities say the weapon—a .380 caliber handgun—was later recovered inside the residence.

Detectives with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Pelzer was moved to the Escambia County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond. He is charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court on May 8.

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