36-year-old gun safety law in Florida could be declared illegal

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 36-year-old gun safety law in Florida could soon be thrown out.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is seeking to have the state’s purchase waiting period law declared illegal.

This legal action is part of a settlement agreement with the National Rifle Association after the organization challenged the waiting period.

The law, which prevents immediate firearm acquisition, could soon be overturned by a judge following the Attorney General’s request.

The waiting period law was initially approved by nearly 85% of voters in 1990.

Safety advocates maintain that the law protects lives, while others question if the law continues to serve its intended purpose.

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