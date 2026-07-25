Titusville police seek suspects after shots fired into Thomas Street house

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are investigating after gunfire was fired into an occupied home early Saturday morning.

According to the Titusville Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Thomas Street around 4:30 a.m. on July 25 following reports of shots fired.

Investigators say two unidentified suspects walked up to the home and fired multiple rounds into the residence before fleeing on foot to a waiting vehicle. No one inside the home was injured.

Police believe the getaway vehicle may be a newer-model white sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz or Lincoln.

Interim Police Chief Wright said the shooting showed a “reckless disregard for human life” and emphasized the department’s commitment to identifying those responsible.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to review surveillance or doorbell camera footage recorded around the time of the shooting. Even footage that may not appear significant could help investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

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