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Worker falls 20 feet at UCF West Tower construction site

Fortunately, authorities reported that the worker’s fall was partially broken by drywall and mesh material

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
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SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A construction worker was injured Friday after falling approximately 20 feet while working at the University of Central Florida’s West Tower construction site, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after receiving reports of the workplace accident. Officials said the 29-year-old worker fell from an elevated area while on the job.

Fortunately, authorities reported that the worker’s fall was partially broken by drywall and mesh material, which helped reduce the impact.

The worker remained conscious following the accident and was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital for treatment.

His current condition has not been released.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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