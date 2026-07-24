Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to swell

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re feeling lucky, more than a $1.3 billion is up for grabs between this weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

Nobody perfectly matched all the winning numbers in the most recent drawings for either game.

That has pushed the Mega Millions jackpot up to $743 million. The next chance to win it is Friday night.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $600 million. The next drawing for that game is Saturday.

If you play, good luck!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group