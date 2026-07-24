Orlando Public Library to build new children’s library with interactive wetlands play area

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first floor of the Orlando Public Library will soon undergo a major transformation as crews begin work on new spaces for children and adults.

Library officials say construction will begin next month on a new children’s library that will be built on the west end of the building.

The redesigned space will feature a wetlands-themed interactive play area aimed at creating a more engaging experience for young visitors.

Officials say the project comes as more families are visiting the library, prompting staff to design spaces with children in mind.

As part of the renovation, an adult library will also be built on the east side of the first floor, where the current children’s library is located.

Construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Library officials have not yet announced whether any services will be temporarily relocated during the project.

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