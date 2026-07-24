Dangerous heat grips Central Florida before weekend thunderstorms make a comeback

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will remain locked in a hot and humid weather pattern through the weekend, with dangerous heat once again becoming the day’s biggest concern.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-90s Friday, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel much hotter.

Heat index values are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees across much of the area.

The air will become even more humid over the weekend, pushing “feels-like” temperatures closer to 107 to 108 degrees, especially on Saturday.

Anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Rain chances will remain limited Friday, although a few showers or storms could develop, mainly south of the Orlando metro area.

Looking ahead to the weekend, moisture will increase across the region, bringing a better chance for scattered, slow-moving summertime thunderstorms each afternoon.

While the added rain may provide brief relief from the heat, the slow-moving storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and localized ponding on roadways.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group