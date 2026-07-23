Probable cause found to impeach Mayor Jackie Espinosa

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A special prosecutor has concluded there is probable cause to file articles of impeachment against Mayor Jackie Espinosa following an investigation tied to the city’s Boost 2.0 program.

The report, released Thursday afternoon, also recommends that the city forward its findings to additional agencies, including the Florida Commission on Ethics and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), for further review.

The investigation stems from allegations first uncovered by 9 Investigates, which reported that Espinosa received grant funding through the Boost 2.0 program for businesses connected to her. The program was designed to provide financial relief to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions have centered on whether the mayor improperly benefited from taxpayer-funded relief intended for struggling businesses.

City officials have not yet announced the next steps regarding the potential impeachment process.

Stay with Eyewitness News for continued updates as more details from the report are released.

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