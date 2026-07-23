Volusia County man sentenced to 42 years for death of 18-month-old son

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to the death of his 18-month-old son, a case that drew emotional testimony inside the courtroom.

Scott Gardner accepted a plea deal Thursday morning and was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Volusia County father expected to enter plea in case involving baby’s death in hot car

Investigators say Gardner left his toddler, Sebastian, inside a truck for nearly four hours last June. During that time, deputies say he got a haircut and then spent about three hours drinking at Hanky Panky’s Lounge.

Medical personnel estimated the child’s body temperature reached 111 degrees. Authorities said Gardner did not call 911 until he returned home. After Sebastian was pronounced dead, investigators say Gardner went back to the bar.

Emotions ran high during the sentencing hearing. Sebastian’s mother gave emotional testimony, while the judge also became visibly emotional while describing the child’s final moments as slow and painful.

Judge Kathryn Weston said she believed life in prison would have been appropriate, noting Gardner was “fortunate” to receive a plea deal. Prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from first-degree murder to second-degree murder to spare the family a lengthy trial.

“I do hope your dreams are haunted by birthdays and holidays and all the life events that Sebastian won’t get to celebrate,” Weston said during sentencing. “I hope it’s hot in your prison cell.”

Gardner will serve 42 years as part of the agreement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group