Volusia County father expected to enter plea in case involving baby’s death in hot car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County father accused of leaving his 18-month-old son inside a hot car, where the child later died, is expected to enter a plea in court Thursday.

Scott Allen Gardner is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect in connection with the death of his son, Sebastian, last June.

Authorities say Gardner strapped Sebastian into his car seat and left him inside the vehicle while he ran errands.

Investigators estimated temperatures inside the car reached about 111 degrees while the child was left in the back seat with the engine off.

According to deputies, Gardner went to a barbershop and later stopped at a bar before calling 911.

By the time emergency responders arrived, Sebastian had died.

Gardner made little comment during his first court appearance following his arrest last year.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge again Thursday morning, where he is expected to enter a plea.

If Gardner pleads not guilty, the case could move toward a trial. If he pleads guilty, sentencing proceedings could follow.

Gardner is expected in court at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates as the hearing continues.

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