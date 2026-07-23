Red Lamborghini driver arrested after allegedly hitting 137 MPH in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly speeding 137 miles per hour on the Florida Turnpike near State Road 408.

According to authorities, the driver was stopped while behind the wheel of a red Lamborghini traveling at a speed that was more than double the posted limit along that stretch of the Turnpike.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Officials have not yet released additional information about the driver, including their name or what charges they may be facing.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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