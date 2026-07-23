Death investigation underway after body found behind Kissimmee shopping center

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead behind a shopping center late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 10:49 p.m. to a call regarding an individual located behind the Plaza del Sol mall.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives remained at the location overnight, conducting an active investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or provided details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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