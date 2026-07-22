Teen girl seriously injured in train accident near Eleanor Avenue

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old female sustained serious injuries today, July 22 in a train-versus-pedestrian crash near the railroad tracks at Eleanor Avenue in New Smyrna Beach.

Police reported that the incident happened around 11:48 a.m., and she was airlifted to a medical facility in Orlando for treatment.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is investigating an apparently accidental crash. The railroad crossings at Eleanor Avenue and Wayne Avenue have reopened afterward.

The Police Department’s investigation into the crash remains active. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they come in.

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