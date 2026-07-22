DUI driver arrested after evading police and nearly hitting pedestrian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested Monday night after deputies say he led a reckless pursuit through Pine Hills with a minor in his car.

Brandon Idris Wilson, 35, was taken into custody around 8:56 p.m. near North Lane and North Pine Hills Road. He faces charges including DUI with a minor, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted Wilson speeding on North Pine Hills Road before he began driving erratically and attempting to evade law enforcement. Deputies say he nearly hit a pedestrian during the pursuit.

The chase ended in a Walgreens parking lot, where Wilson allegedly ignored commands to exit his vehicle before deputies took him into custody.

Authorities say Wilson later provided a breath sample at a DUI center. Body camera footage of the incident is available for review.

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