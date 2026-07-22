FHP responds to family’s request to revisit fatal Volusia crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has responded to the family of a Volusia County deputy who has been pushing to reopen the investigation into his daughter’s deadly crash.

In June, only 9 Investigates interviewed that family and revealed conflicting findings in two FHP reports from the same crash that killed 20-year-old Kaylee Kennedy.

Some of the same investigators in that crash also worked on the crash that led to the wrongful arrest of Lindsay Isaacs.

FHP had 30 days to respond to the family.

In an email to the family this week, an FHP Captain wrote, "We are still actively reviewing this case and have made progress."

20-year-old Kaylee Kennedy was killed in a 2024 crash on Highway 17 in Volusia County.

Last month, her family, assisted by an attorney and a crash reconstruction expert, requested the FHP to reopen the investigation into her death.

The request came after her dad, Darren, a Volusia County deputy, discovered inconsistencies in FHP reports.

The notice sent to FHP last month claims certain investigative steps were never taken. This included search warrants being issued but never performed and phone records and toxicology taken from one party and not the other.

9 Investigates reviewed the reports and found conflicting conclusions about which driver was at fault. There was also a 17-hundred-foot disagreement about where the crash happened.

Lindsay Isaacs was wrongfully arrested by FHP in April of this year; some of the same investigators worked both cases.

Isaacs was accused of causing a crash on I-4 that killed three people and was facing life in prison if convicted. Eventually, another team from FHP stepped in and identified the correct suspect.

They found evidence was ignored in that case – including differing witness descriptions of the responsible vehicle, extensive repairs made to it after the crash, and the fact that Isaacs’ car had no damage.

FHP has not agreed to officially reopen Kennedy’s case. So far, it’s still just under review.

We have asked FHP at least 10 times since June if there is an investigation into the Sergeants involved in these two cases and we still have not heard back.

We followed up again today.

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