Woman cleared of charges in deadly I-4 crash demands jury trial in wrongful arrest case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The woman wrongfully arrested and originally accused of causing a traffic crash that killed three people on Interstate 4 in Volusia County is demanding a jury trial against the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lindsay Isaacs’ attorney shared the court documents Tuesday morning with only Channel 9.

The complaint names two sergeants and accuses them of false imprisonment.

The charges against Isaacs were dropped after a higher level team of investigators from FHP found evidence was ignored and investigative steps never taken.

Those investigators later determined Alisa Montalvo was the suspect after they found her matched the description given by witnesses.

Alisa Montalvo accused of tampering with evidence in deadly crash

Isaacs and her attorney are scheduled to meet with a representative from the Florida Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday in Tallahassee.

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