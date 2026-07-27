Rising food prices push families to rethink grocery budgets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families across the country are changing the way they shop as the cost of everyday essentials continues to climb.

Food prices have increased more than 30% since 2019, putting added pressure on household budgets already stretched by higher rent, rising gas prices, and other expenses.

Many shoppers say they are searching for more deals, switching to less expensive brands, and cutting back on certain purchases to make ends meet.

At grocery stores, consumers are finding new ways to save, from comparing prices between retailers to choosing store-brand products over familiar names.

Some families say they are buying fewer extras and focusing on necessities.

Economists say inflation remains a challenge, and ongoing global events could keep prices elevated.

The conflict in the Middle East is among the factors that could continue affecting energy costs, supply chains, and consumer prices through the fall.

For many households, adjusting shopping habits has become part of the new normal as they try to balance rising costs with their monthly budgets.

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