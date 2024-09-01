Woman dies after crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old woman has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 17 and Lake Winona Road on Sunday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 a.m. in Volusia County.

FHP said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on U.S. 17 north of Lake Winona Road.

A 2015 Jeep Wrangler was driving northbound on U.S. 17 North of Lake Winona Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said for an unknown reason, the Chevrolet driver failed to maintain the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Jeep.

FHP said that, as a result, the front of the Chevrolet hit the front of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to run off the roadway, overturn, and become engulfed in flames.

Troopers said the 22-year-old Chevrolet driver was airlifted as a trauma alert to Halifax Hospital in critical condition.

FHP said the 19-year-old Jeep driver from Deland was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

