‘It’s good for business’: local shops enjoy holiday weekend boost

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The TSA is predicting a record number of travelers breezing through the nation’s airports this Labor Day weekend.

As many as 17 million passengers are expected from Thursday through the following Wednesday, according to the agency. That’s an 8,5 percent jump from last year.

Central Florida is a top destination for tourists from across the country this long holiday weekend. “I will be spending time with my dog. it’s nice to have an extra day with her. So we will probably be going to the beach,” said an Orlando resident who walked by Lake Eola Sunday morning.

Whether the plan is going to the beach, or just taking nice a walk in the park, Central Florida residents and visitors alike are looking forward to the extra day off.

It’s set to be a busy one—AAA is predicting a 9% increase in domestic travel for Labor Day. The agency is also ranking Orlando second among the top ten destinations.

Business owners along International Drive appreciate the extra business. “Every time we have holidays or vacations, it’s good for us,” said Felipe Andre, Owner of ‘Gostoso’ Brazilian Bakery. “It’s good for business, for sure.”

As many as 900,000 people are expected to fly in and out of Orlando between Thursday, August 28th, and Tuesday September 3rd, according to officials at Orlando International Airport.

