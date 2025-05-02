Citywide boil water advisory issued in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach has issued a citywide precautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory follows a series of power interruptions at the city’s water treatment plant on LPGA Boulevard.

The disruptions led to a short-term reduction in water pressure, dropping below the state-mandated minimum of 20 psi. The Daytona Beach Waste Treatment facility can be seen from a better angle on the map below.

Water operations and system pressure have been restored; however, the plant currently operates on generator power while Florida Power & Light works to restore full electrical service.

As a precaution, all Daytona Beach water customers are advised to boil water intended for consumption—including drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes—for at least one minute at a rolling boil.

“This advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution,” said Eric Smith, Deputy Utilities Director for the City of Daytona Beach.

The boil water advisory will stay in effect until the city gets two consecutive days of satisfactory water quality tests per state health regulations.

Updates will be provided on the City of Daytona Beach’s website and the city’s official social media channels.

Smith continues, “There is no confirmation of contamination at this time. However, low pressure caused by the power outages can allow harmful bacteria to enter the water system.”

