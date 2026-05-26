Seven Orange County schools to shut down as state funding cuts hit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Seven Orange County schools will close their doors permanently this week as the 2026 school year concludes.

These closures follow Orange County Public Schools losing 3,100 students, resulting in a $30 million reduction in state funding.

State lawmakers also agreed to a budget deal Sunday night that includes some protections for public schools facing declining money.

The decision to close these schools was made following a vote, which was preceded by various discussions on the matter.

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