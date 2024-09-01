‘Kids Free September’ returns to Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is once again offering a special deal during the month of September.

Kids age 11 and under receive free admission to the zoo when accompanied by a paying adult who is a Florida resident.

The adult’s paid admission will grant zoo entry for up to three children.

READ: Little League World Series Champion receives warm welcome at his school

Zoo officials said you can’t combine the promotion with any other offers or discounts and all adults must present a state-issued photo ID or utility bill with a Florida address and matching photo ID.

To learn more about Brevard Zoo, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group