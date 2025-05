ORANGRE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a car at Waterford Lakes Town Center.

Details are scarce, but the sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play.

Autopsies will have to be performed to determine the cause of death.

