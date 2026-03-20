Elderly woman dies after domestic disturbance in Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 84-year-old woman died Thursday night following a domestic-related disturbance at an apartment complex near downtown Orlando.

Officers say that Elaine T. Williams succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital after police found her unresponsive at the Star Tower Apartments.

Elaine T. Williams, 84 An 84-year-old woman died Thursday night after a domestic disturbance at an Orlando apartment. Elaine T. Williams died at a local hospital after police found her unresponsive at Star Tower Apartments.

The Orlando Police responded to Star Tower apartments at around 8:57 p.m. on March 19, finding Williams and a younger woman unresponsive inside.

Orlando police investigate at downtown-area condo building Orlando Police Dept. responded to the Star Tower condominiums Thursday night on S. Osceola Avenue.

Williams was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center following the arrival of first responders. Preliminary info from Orlando Police shows the incident was domestic, with no suspects outstanding.

The second woman found unresponsive at the scene with Williams has not yet disclosed her identity or given an update on her medical status.

Orlando police investigate at downtown-area condo building Orlando Police Dept. responded to the Star Tower condominiums Thursday night on S. Osceola Avenue.

The investigation remains active.

Orlando police officials stated that no additional information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

Orlando police investigate at downtown-area condo building Orlando Police Dept. responded to the Star Tower condominiums Thursday night on S. Osceola Avenue. (WFTV staff)

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