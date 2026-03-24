Florida lawmakers fail to finalize 7-OH ban before session ends

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida state lawmakers did not finalize a permanent ban on “7-OH,” a synthetic opioid derived from kratom, before the legislative session ended.

As a result, a temporary ban currently restricting the sale of the product is scheduled to expire at the end of June.

The substance has been identified as potentially addictive.

Although a temporary measure was put in place to halt sales, the Florida Legislature failed to take final action to make those restrictions permanent before the session concluded earlier this month.

The Florida Department of Agriculture issued new and more detailed rules for 7-OH labeling requirements last week.

These guidelines establish specific standards for how the product must be presented and identified to consumers.

Unlike the sales ban, these administrative rules focus on transparency and packaging standards for the substance.

The temporary ban was originally implemented as a stopgap measure while the Florida Legislature considered a more permanent solution.

Because lawmakers concluded their business for the year without a final vote on the matter, the current legal restrictions on the sale of 7-OH will lapse once the expiration date passes.

This leaves the future regulatory status of the kratom-based product uncertain beyond the early summer.

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