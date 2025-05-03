Deland Police investigating early morning deadly bar shooting

, Fla. — Deland Police Department has released information on an ongoing investigation into a deadly bar shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Investigators say that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at McCabes Bar in Deland.

The incident occurred when a fistfight broke out between several men in the bar, and one man produced a firearm.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Keshod Harris of DeLand, was struck multiple times in the chest.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A bartender was also injured during the incident, with wounds on both hands.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, and has not been located.

The Deland Police Department encourages anyone with information to come forward or submit tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

You can submit a tip by following the link below or by calling the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-626-7400. https://volusia.crimewatchfl.com/delandpd/submit-tip Or contact Detective Jackson Miller at millerja@deland.org

Through Central Florida CrimeLine, tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All tips remain completely anonymous and can be submitted 24/7 by calling 800-423-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking operators are available.,

