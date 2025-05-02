Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who caused crash that killed 2 on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash Friday on Interstate 95.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. on southbound I-95 near mile marker 172.

Troopers said two people have died at the crash site.

Investigators said the cash was caused by a hit-and-run driver in a semi-truck.

Troopers said the semi-truck possibly has damage to the front grill and front right headlight.

Troopers said the year and color of the semi are unclear.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down and traffic is being diverted at the Palm Bay Road exit.

It’s unclear how long the southbound lanes of the interstate will be shut down.

